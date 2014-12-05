LONDON Dec 5 Hedge fund manager Brevan Howard saw its main macro fund claw back gains in November after a torrid year for the strategy, an investor letter showed, but the $24 billion fund could yet snap an 11-year annual winning run.

The Brevan Howard Fund Ltd gained 0.86 percent in November, according to a letter to investors obtained by Reuters. That leaves it down 0.73 percent for the year after losing money in eight of the last 11 months.

A spokesman for Brevan Howard, one of the world's biggest hedge fund firms, did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)