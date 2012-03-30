SINGAPORE, March 30 A former trader for Royal Bank of Scotland PLC says that Brevan Howard, one of Europe's largest hedge funds, asked the British bank to change the LIBOR rate, court documents filed in Singapore show.

Tan Chi Min, who was head of delta trading for RBS and based in Singapore, said in papers filed at Singapore's High Court on March 23 that the fund telephoned the bank on August 20, 2007 and asked if they could change the rate.

"The defendant (RBS) received this request without objection," said Tan in the papers.

A spokeswoman for Brevan Howard in Hong Kong could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tan began legal proceedings against the bank for wrongful dismissal in December. RBS filed papers to the court in January saying Tan was guilty of gross misconduct, having sought to improperly influence the bank's LIBOR rate setters between 2007 and 2011.