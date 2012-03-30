* Brevan Howard made alleged LIBOR request in 2007
* Ex-Trader claiming unfair dismissal from RBS
* RBS alleges trader tried to manipulate rates
By Rachel Armstrong
SINGAPORE, March 30 Brevan Howard, one of
Europe's largest hedge funds, asked Royal Bank of Scotland PLC
to change the Libor rate, a former trader for the
British bank said in court documents filed in Singapore.
RBS said earlier this month that some of its staff were
being investigated as a part of global probes into whether
traders at banks tried to influence Libor lending rates, the
benchmark for around $360 trillion in financial contracts.
Tan Chi Min, who was head of delta trading for RBS and based
in Singapore, said in papers in a wrongful dismissal case that
the fund telephoned the bank on August 20, 2007 and asked if
they could change the bank's submission.
Banks submit their rates to Thomson Reuters which then
calculates the Libor rate and distributes it on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.
"The defendant (RBS) received this request without
objection," Tan said in the papers filed at Singapore's High
Court on March 23.
Patricia Choo, an RBS spokeswoman in Singapore, declined to
comment because the case is ongoing. Brevan Howard in Hong Kong
and London declined to comment. The fund is not a named party in
the court case and is not being sued for any wrongdoing.
Tan began legal proceedings against RBS for wrongful
dismissal in December after he was fired for allegedly trying to
improperly influence RBS's Libor rate setters between 2007 and
2011.
Tan alleged that it was in fact common practice among senior
RBS employees to make requests to the bank's rate setters as to
the appropriate Libor rate.
RBS filed a response to the court in January saying Tan was
dismissed after being found guilty of gross misconduct. Delta
trading is usually conducted by investment banks, using
derivatives to track a basket of securities.
In the court papers, the bank said Tan had sought to
improperly influence RBS's rate setters by communicating
requests to have their Libor submissions set at particular
levels in order to maximise his or the bank's trading book
profits.
Tan said in a subsequent court filing that RBS was
attempting to make a scapegoat of individual employees to
deflect attention from the bank in relation to regulatory
inquiries taking place into alleged manipulation of the LIBOR
rate.
"The defendant's (RBS) consequent internal investigations
were intended to create the impression that such conduct was the
conduct not of the defendant itself, but the conduct of specific
employees," papers filed by Tan on February 2 say.
The British Financial Services Authority, U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, European Commission, the U.S.
Department of Justice and the Japanese Financial Services Agency
have approached banks around the world to investigate their
involvement in determining Libor rates.
Earlier this month RBS said in its annual report that some
of its staff were being investigated in these various probes,
but that it has substantial defences to any claims that may
arise as a result.
Reuters revealed in February that the U.S. Justice
Department's probe of banks had become a criminal one.
Banks including Barclays, UBS, Deutsche
Bank, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC
have been named as defendants in a variety of class action
complaints filed in the United States.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said earlier this month
that it had been asked by other regulators to help with their
LIBOR investigations.
The series of investigations are examining whether banks
misreported the rate at artificially low levels for years,
either to project an illusion of strength in credit markets or
to cash in on bets struck by their own traders on the direction
of Libor.
The probe has prompted questions over whether there should
be a root and branch reform of the way interbank borrowing rates
are set.
On Wednesday the British Bankers' Association ruled out a
"big bang" reform of the Libor interest rate, saying it favoured
gradual change, although rules may be tightened for contributing
banks after allegations the global benchmark had been
manipulated.