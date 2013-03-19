By Laurence Fletcher
LONDON, March 19
LONDON, March 19 Investors betting that actions
by policymakers will prop up financial markets indefinitely
could be making a "serious error", says Brevan Howard, one of
the world's biggest and most respected hedge fund firms.
The comments by Brevan, which manages $40 billion and whose
Master fund has never had a losing year, comes as European
politicians wait to see whether debt-laden Cyprus will accept an
international rescue and avoid a default that would shake the
euro zone.
"Looking forward to 2013, the tail risks which have haunted
the markets for the last five years appear to have receded for
the time being, but have by no means disappeared," Brevan said
in a report by listed feeder fund BH Macro published on
Tuesday.
"Having faith in policymakers' ability to provide a
perpetual put may yet prove to be a serious error; and, with
interest rates stuck at zero, investors' ability to easily earn
back losses remains severely impaired."
A put option gives an investor the right to sell an asset at
a pre-agreed price within a specified time, irrespective of
whether the underlying value of the asset falls.
Markets have rallied strongly in recent months after
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi pledged in July to do
"whatever it takes" to protect the euro zone from collapse,
cementing the view the single currency bloc was not headed for
imminent break-up.
U.S. markets have also been boosted by bond buying by the
Federal Reserve, while the new governor of Japan's central bank
is expected to pump huge amounts of yen into the economy.
However, global stock markets fell on Tuesday, extending the
previous day's decline as investors continued to fret about
Cyprus.
Brevan said it was more optimistic about the opportunities
for macro trading - investing in instruments that fluctuate with
changes in economic policy - than for some time.
"Policy hyperactivity coupled with investor apathy could
lead to significant and persistent price moves in multiple
capital markets," Brevan said.
It said the Master fund had a "risk on" positioning while
its overall risk levels were moderate.