LONDON Aug 26 Brevan Howard co-founder Chris Rokos has filed another lawsuit to reject curbs on setting up a rival hedge fund, court documents obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Rokos, 43, left Brevan Howard in mid-2012, and started a family office to manage his own money in London.

He is now suing Brevan Howard (Jersey) LP to overturn an agreement with the hedge fund that restricts him from starting his own fund and raising money from external investors until 2018, a court document obtained by Reuters showed.

Brevan Howard rejected his initial legal challenge earlier this month and Rokos then filed a second lawsuit last week, repeating his original demands and seeking dismissal of a counterclaim by the hedge fund.

"It is denied that the respondent (Brevan Howard) is entitled to the relief claimed in the counterclaim or any relief," Rokos told a Jersey court on Friday.

Brevan Howard managed $36 billion at the end of July, the fund firm said in letter to investors obtained by Reuters, making it one of the largest hedge funds in Europe. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Huw Jones and Simon Jessop)