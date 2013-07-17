* AB InBev, Heineken agree to limit exclusive sales deals
* SABMiller eyes export potential in Mexico
* AB InBev could be biggest beneficiary of shake-up
* Tough to break into rival markets
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, July 17 Last week's settlement to
limit the arrangements by which two big brewers have sewn up
Mexico's beer market, the world's sixth largest, is unlikely to
open the door to substantial competition there in the near
future.
After years of complaints from SABMiller, the
world's second-largest brewer but barely a blip on the Mexican
radar, global leader Anheuser-Busch InBev and
third-ranking Heineken have agreed with regulators to
curb exclusivity deals with Mexican retailers that have secured
them a combined 99 percent of the market through their local
units.
Seen from the mature U.S. market, where SABMiller's joint
venture with MolsonCoors is strong, Mexico offers much
promise - it ranks fourth in the world for profit generated and
is growing at a respectable 2 percent plus per year.
The premium segment, an area of faster growth and fatter
profits, is a mere 2 percent of the market now, compared with
about 20 percent in the United States. And it is just over the
border.
SABMiller breweries in southwestern U.S. states are already
supplying Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite to northern
Mexico, where per capita consumption is higher than the national
average, and there is a greater familiarity with U.S. brands.
Yet that has given it a mere 0.3 percent of the market.
But far from hailing the deal approved with its rivals by
Mexico's competition commission, SABMiller said the effect of
the changes would be limited, with restaurants and 'mom and pop'
shops now more accessible, but not the bars, clubs and
convenience store chains.
The incumbents could concentrate exclusive agreements in the
regions of Mexico they dominate - Heineken's Femsa unit in the
north, and Modelo, fully owned by AB InBev since last month, in
the centre of the country.
"This is reinforcing the status quo of anti-competitive
practices against new players," Armando Valenzuela, SABMiller's
Mexico chief, told Reuters. "It's legalising regional
monopolies." The group may yet appeal.
Written exclusivity deals have accounted for about 30
percent of vendors, and on top there are further informal
agreements, such as tying stores to a single brewer in return
for a branded fridge.
Such deals are common in other developing markets, too,
including those where SABMiller is strong; the London-listed
brewer has 98 percent of the Colombian market, 94 percent in
Peru and 90 percent in South Africa.
The biggest four brewers have bought into cosy monopolies or
duopolies across the globe, making it difficult to encroach on a
rival's patch.
Analysts say the changes in Mexico, including a commitment
to cut exclusive supply agreements to 20 percent by 2018, should
gradually change the market from one where brewers pay vendors
to stock their beer to a more developed-world model where
marketing spend is consumer-targeted through discounts and
advertising.
"It's going to shift the market from push to a pull-driven,
and making beer more a matter of consumer choice," said Dirk van
Vlaanderen, beverage analyst at Jefferies.
But it will take time, and in the short term, the biggest
beneficiary might be AB InBev, since it could make more of an
inroad into northern Mexico, currently Heineken territory, where
per capita consumption is higher and U.S. brands are familiar.
Anthony Bucalo of Santander wrote in a note that AB InBev
would bring in its U.S. brands Budweiser and Bud Light and, with
deeper pockets and $1 billion expected from efficiency savings,
it should win most "mano-a-mano" fights with Heineken.
SABMiller, lacking a distribution network or local
production, will for much of the fight be just a spectator and
can only hope for what it calls "pockets of growth", even if all
exclusive relationships were ended.
On the bright side, such pockets are likely to include more
affluent residents in larger cities, aided by a rise of
supermarkets and more developed retail chains offering greater
selection.