By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, May 29 Half-year profits at British investment manager Brewin Dolphin were up 3.3 percent after its bill for helping finance an industry-wide compensation scheme came in much lower than a year earlier, the company reported on Tuesday.

Profit before tax was 12.3 million pounds for the six months to March 31, Brewin Dolphin said, after the levy imposed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) fell to 553,000 pounds from more than 6 million pounds for the same period a year ago.

"It should be acknowledged that we have benefited significantly from the absence of the large FSCS levy incurred last year," the company said.

Adjusted pretax profits excluding redundancy costs, the industry levy and amortisation of client relationships dropped by 17.1 percent, the company said.

Executive Chairman Jamie Matheson said client investment portfolios were positioned defensively early in the financial crisis and therefore activity was lower, impacting earnings.

"We positioned clients in a defensive stance quite early on, which is absolutely the right thing to do but once you've got there that implies a lowering of activity," he told Reuters.

Despite the hit to investor sentiment due to the ongoing euro zone crisis, Brewin views the future with "cautious optimism," and expects growing demand for its services.

Matheson called the company's results "reasonably resilient in quite awkward circumstances."

"It may be a sunny day here in London but generally speaking it's rather stormy out there," he said.

The company warned, meanwhile, that regulatory costs will remain high as the industry is shaken up in the wake of the financial crisis.

The company is currently about halfway through a strategic review, cutting costs and moving to a fee-based business model. Matheson said the process should wrap up by the start of 2014, mitigating much of the increased regulatory cost burden.

"We will be able to execute some efficiencies in due course," he said.

Total funds under management were up 7.1 percent at 25.7 billion pounds, driven largely by an 11 percent increase in its discretionary business.