BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 9 UK-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Inc appointed Grant Parkinson as chief operating officer, effective August.
Parkinson, 44, currently is chief operating officer at Coutts, a private bank. He has also worked at McKinsey & Co and Barclays Wealth. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: