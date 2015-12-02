Dec 2 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* FY adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations rose 7 percent to 62.2 million pounds.

* Says total funds of 32.0 billion pounds against 32.5 billion a year earlier. Discretionary funds under management at 24.8 billion, up from 24 billion for a 3 percent increase. Discretionary inflows of 1.1 billion pounds in line with 5 percent target.

* Says total income of 283.7 million from 280.8 million a year earlier, an increase of 1 percent.

* Says strong growth in discretionary FuM led by continued success of intermediaries business.

* Says benefits of integrated advice demonstrated by 21 percent growth in financial planning income.

* Says full year dividend increased by 21 percent to 12 pence, from 9.9 pence a year earlier. Final dividend of 8.25 pence, from 6.25 pence, an increase of 32 percent.

* Says changes under pensions freedoms; reduced lifetime allowances, and increased isa allowances, have made need for advice and guidance all more pertinent and there is a growing number of people who are seeking wealth management services for first time. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)