LONDON May 17 British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Wednesday posted a 6.8 percent rise in first-half funds under management to 37.8 billion pounds ($48.89 billion), boosted by market gains and net inflows.

Brewin said funds invested on behalf of clients rose 9.4 percent in the six months to the end of March to 31.5 billion pounds, helping by record net inflows of 1.1 billion pounds.

That helped total income rise to 147.4 million pounds from 137.2 million pounds in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Pretax profit in the period was 28.4 million pounds, up 32.1 percent on the year, underpinning an interim dividend of 4.25 pence a share.

