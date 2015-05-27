May 27 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
* First-half pretax profit 37.9 million pounds versus 22
million pounds a year ago.
* First-half adjusted pretax profit rose 9 percent to 33
million pounds.
* Interim dividend 3.75 pence per share.
* Says total income of 148.4 million pounds versus 146.3
million pounds a year earlier.
* Says total discretionary funds under management 26.2
billion pounds versus 24 billion pounds at end-2014 and 22.7
billion pounds a year earlier.
* Says after accounting for all related costs, sale of
Stocktrade unit expected to result in a net gain of
approximately 1 million pounds, subject to final separation
costs.
(Reporting By Simon Jessop; editing by Matt Scuffham)