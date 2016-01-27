Jan 27 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc

* Says total funds grew by 3.8 percent in the first quarter to 33.2 billion pounds, against 33.1 billion in the year-earlier period and 32 billion in full-year 2015.

* Says rate of outflows from discretionary funds stabilising at 300 million pounds in quarter.

* Says core income growth of 3.1 percent to 60.6 million pounds, versus 58.8 million in the prior year, driven by organic fund flow, improved transaction volumes and associated commissions.

* Says turbulent market conditions may persist for some time but our continued progress, strategic focus and financial strength all give us confidence in pursuing our long-term growth agenda.

* Says record Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 600 million pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)