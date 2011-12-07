* Underlying pre tax profit up 1 percent

* Proposed final dividend of 3.55 pence

* Investment management funds up 3.4 pct

LONDON, Dec 7 British investment manager Brewin Dolphin said on Wednesday regulatory costs including a large payment into an industry compensation scheme lay behind much of a 27 percent drop in pretax profit for its full year.

However, Jamie Matheson, Executive Chairman said the company had delivered a resilient full year.

Underlying profits before tax for the year to September 30 increased 1 percent to 39.6 million pounds, the company said.

After redundancy costs of around 1 million pounds for the year and a 6 million pounds levy to an industry compensation fund, profits were down 27 percent to 21.9 million pounds.

The company warned the levy was "only part of the ongoing and increasing cost of regulation."

"Your board looks to the future with cautious optimism," he said.

The investment management business posted a 3.4 percent increase in its total managed funds over the year as new investments outpaced withdrawals and falling markets.

The company saw nearly 2 billion pounds of inflows with a further 800 million pounds in assets added to its portfolio from an acquisition.

Outflows were 900 million pounds while market movements pared a further 1 billion pounds from total managed funds, the company said.

Brewin Dolphin said a strategic review continues "on time and on budget" and that it expects to have increased its operating margin to over 20 percent in three years.

Brewin Dolphin's shares closed on Tuesday at 133.7 pence.