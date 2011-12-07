* Underlying pre tax profit up 1 percent
* Proposed final dividend of 3.55 pence
* Investment management funds up 3.4 pct
LONDON, Dec 7 British investment manager
Brewin Dolphin said on Wednesday regulatory costs
including a large payment into an industry compensation scheme
lay behind much of a 27 percent drop in pretax profit for its
full year.
However, Jamie Matheson, Executive Chairman said the company
had delivered a resilient full year.
Underlying profits before tax for the year to September 30
increased 1 percent to 39.6 million pounds, the company said.
After redundancy costs of around 1 million pounds for the
year and a 6 million pounds levy to an industry compensation
fund, profits were down 27 percent to 21.9 million pounds.
The company warned the levy was "only part of the ongoing
and increasing cost of regulation."
"Your board looks to the future with cautious optimism," he
said.
The investment management business posted a 3.4 percent
increase in its total managed funds over the year as new
investments outpaced withdrawals and falling markets.
The company saw nearly 2 billion pounds of inflows with a
further 800 million pounds in assets added to its portfolio from
an acquisition.
Outflows were 900 million pounds while market movements
pared a further 1 billion pounds from total managed funds, the
company said.
Brewin Dolphin said a strategic review continues "on time
and on budget" and that it expects to have increased its
operating margin to over 20 percent in three years.
Brewin Dolphin's shares closed on Tuesday at 133.7 pence.