LONDON, Dec 5 British wealth manager Brewin
Dolphin said on Wednesday its profits were up by a more
than a third for its full year after costs from redundancies and
an industry compensation scheme dropped sharply from a year ago.
Pretax profit was up 36.5 percent to 29.9 million pounds
($48.16 million) in the year to the end of September, the
company said.
Redundancy costs at the company, which has undergone a
strategic review, nearly halved to 570,000 pounds while a levy
paid to a financial services sector compensation mechanism fell
to 553,000 pounds from more than 6 million pounds in 2011.
Brewin said a 2 percent rise in income incorporated a
restructuring of its business model in readiness for a
regulatory shakeup that will do away with commission based
selling of financial products next year.
Commission income at Brewin Dolphin's investment management
business fell 16 percent during the year while fee income rose
by a fifth, the company said.