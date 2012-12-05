* Total income up 2.1 pct at 269.5 million stg

* Pretax profit up 36.5 pct at 29.9 mln stg

* Funds under management up 8 pct at 25.9 bln stg.

LONDON, Dec 5 British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin's full-year profit climbed by a third, lifted by a sharp drop in costs from redundancies and an industry compensation scheme.

The company said that it is also beginning to reap the benefits of a strategic review launched last year. Margins are improving while total income rose 2 percent thanks to greater emphasis on fee-based services in readiness for a regulatory shake-up that will end commission-based selling next year.

Commission income at Brewin Dolphin's investment management business fell 16 percent in the year to September 30, while fee income rose by a fifth.

However, the lower redundancy and compensation costs were the biggest driver behind the 36.5 percent rise in pretax profit to 29.9 million pounds ($48.16 million).

Redundancy costs nearly halved to 570,000 pounds, while a levy paid to a financial services sector compensation mechanism fell to 553,000 pounds from more than 6 million pounds in 2011.

Operating margin rose by one percentage point to 16 percent over the period.

"We've got the margin moving ahead at last ... Against that background, we've tickled the dividend," Executive Chairman Jamie Matheson told Reuters.

The total dividend for the period will be 7.15 pence per share, compared with 7.1 pence in 2011.

Funds under management were up almost 8 percent, boosted by close to a 17 percent rise in discretionary funds. These funds, managed on behalf of clients, offer a higher margin than advisory funds.