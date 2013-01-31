BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
* Total income up 13.7 pct year on year
* Funds under management at 26 bln stg
LONDON Jan 31 British investment manager Brewin Dolphin saw income bounce back in the last three months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier as investors cast off nerves about the global financial crisis.
The company said in a trading statement that total income rose close to 14 percent in its first quarter to the end of 2012 from a year earlier, to 67.8 million pounds.
However, income was down 5 percent from the previous quarter on account of an ongoing reduction in recurring commissions from past sales of investment products, required under new financial regulation.
The company also said a reorganisation, involving investment in new technology and systems will continue but will also be "underpinned by rigorous and disciplined cost control".
Net inflows of new money were flat overall during the quarter, with investment performance adding 100 million pounds to funds, bringing the total amount under management to 26 billion pounds.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r