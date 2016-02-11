LONDON Feb 11 None of the fixed income managers surveyed by Aviva Investors expect Britain to vote to leave the European Union following a referendum on its membership, insurer Aviva's fund arm said on Thursday.

Managing a combined $2 trillion in assets, the unanimous view contrasts with a recent survey of equity managers, which found that 20 percent expected a so-called 'Brexit' to occur.

The vote is expected to take place later this year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)