BRIEF-Empire Industries recommends dividend of 25 rupees/share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 25 per equity share
LONDON Feb 11 None of the fixed income managers surveyed by Aviva Investors expect Britain to vote to leave the European Union following a referendum on its membership, insurer Aviva's fund arm said on Thursday.
Managing a combined $2 trillion in assets, the unanimous view contrasts with a recent survey of equity managers, which found that 20 percent expected a so-called 'Brexit' to occur.
The vote is expected to take place later this year. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Says it will issue 7th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, maturity date on May 27, 2022 and coupon rate 0.52 percent per annum