LONDON, June 21 Britain's biggest fund
supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown has tripled the number
of dealing staff, hired more helpdesk personnel and extended its
opening hours to help clients navigate the aftermath of
Thursday's referendum on European Union membership.
Companies across the financial services industry are keenly
awaiting the outcome of the vote early on Friday, with
currencies, bonds and equities markets likely to move sharply on
the result, whichever way it goes.
"A lot of this is just wait and see but we've put
contingency plans in place; we've got extra people available for
dealing and for the helpdesk. We've trebled our capacities,"
Danny Cox, a spokesman for the FTSE 100-listed firm said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)