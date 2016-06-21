* Hires more helpdesk staff, extends opening hours
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, June 21 Britain's biggest fund
supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown has tripled dealing
staff numbers, hired more helpdesk personnel and extended
opening hours to help clients to navigate the aftermath of
Thursday's referendum on European Union membership.
Companies across the financial services industry are keenly
awaiting the outcome of the vote early on Friday, with
currencies, bonds and equities markets likely to move sharply on
the result of the so-called Brexit vote, whichever way it goes.
"A lot of this is just wait and see, but we've put
contingency plans in place; we've got extra people available for
dealing and for the helpdesk. We've trebled our capacities,"
Danny Cox, a spokesman for the FTSE 100 company said.
Cox declined to give precise staff numbers but said the
increase is comparable to that undertaken each year around the
end of the tax year, when savers rush to take advantage of
tax-free investment allowances.
Hargreaves Lansdown has also cancelled all non-essential
maintenance work and extended its hours of business for the
three working days after the referendum, plus four-and-a-half
hours from 0930 BST on Saturday.
"Everybody's expecting to be busy," Cox said
The company has received regular publicity in the run-up to
the referendum, given the high-profile role of co-founder Peter
Hargreaves in the "Leave" campaign with his millions of pounds
in donations.
Retail-focused stockbroker Charles Stanley is also expecting
to be busy and told clients on Tuesday that they might face
longer waiting times to speak to its Edinburgh-based helpdesk
and that some trades may take longer to feed into the market.
In a note on its website, Charles Stanley executive Magnus
Wheatley told clients that the firm expects "considerable
volumes" to be traded and more market volatility than usual.
"It is possible that market-makers will reduce the size of
orders that can be placed online and be slow to answer phones,"
Wheatley wrote.
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Goodman)