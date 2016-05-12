LONDON May 12 Legal & General and
Standard Life are among insurers most exposed to market
volatility if there is a vote for Britain to leave the European
Union and their solvency levels could suffer, ratings agency
Moody's said on Thursday.
"We expect to see volatility in financial markets if the UK
votes to leave the EU, which would weigh on insurers'
capitalisation," Moody's said in a report.
The Bank of England is expected later on Thursday to
acknowledge the potential for a shock to markets if there is a
vote for Brexit in a June 23 referendum.
Life insurers are more sensitive to market moves than
non-life insurers, and those with a strong domestic focus are
most exposed to UK financial markets, Moody's said.
Legal & General's solvency ratio would drop to 158 percent
if there is a fall in interest rates after a Brexit vote, from
169 percent reported at end-December, Moody's estimated.
A ratio above 100 percent shows that an insurer is
well-capitalised, according to new European capital rules, but
analysts want to see higher levels of capital for life insurers,
because of their long-term liabilities.
Standard Life, Scottish Widows and Royal London are also
heavily exposed to UK markets, Moody's said.
Ratings agency Fitch has also highlighted the Brexit vote as
a key uncertainty for UK life insurers.
