BRIEF-Celebrate International says qtrly revenue HK$ 3.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 2 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, said it was buying Argentine brands producing sausage, hamburgers and margarine from Molinos Rio de la Plata for $43.5 million.
The purchases include the brands Vieníssima, GoodMark and Manty e Delícia, as well as Hamond, Tres Cruces e Wilson, BRF said in a securities filing on Thursday evening. The transaction will be paid in Argentine pesos and will be purchased via BRF's Argentine subsidiaries BRF Quickfood and Avex.
BRF said the purchases were in line with its strategy to become a global player by accessing local markets and expanding its portfolio internationally. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to 25.6 million SGD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: