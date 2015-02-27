SAO PAULO Feb 27 Brazilian meat processor BRF
SA said on Friday it expects capital expenditures of
1.85 billion reais in 2015 ($642 million), up from 1.5 billion
reais in 2014, and its global director said it is attentive to
acquisition opportunities.
BRF has a portfolio of processed food products that will
prove resilient to an expected market slowdown in Brazil,
executives said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter
earnings that surpassed market expectations.
The company, the world's largest chicken exporter, is in the
process of transforming itself into a global food brand and last
year opened a processing plant in Abu Dhabi. In December, it
announced a joint venture in Indonesia with PT Indofood Sukses
Makmur.
BRF's Global Director Pedro Faria said the company is
attentive to opportunities for acquisitions abroad and in
Brazil, where it faces an economic slowdown.
Shares of BRF rose early on Friday but later fell 3 percent
in Sao Paulo trading.
($1 = 2.88 reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Roberto Samora; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)