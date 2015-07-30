(Corrects to say EBITDA was slightly above, not below, analysts' forecast)

SAO PAULO, July 30 BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, on Thursday posted a second-quarter profit of 364 mln reais ($108 million), well below the 437 million reais expected by analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operational efficiency known as EBITDA, rose 43.6 percent from a year ago to 1.38 bln reais ($409 million), slightly above the 1.3 billion reais analysts polled by Reuters had forecast. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)