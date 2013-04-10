* Company considering buying factory in China

* Diniz plans to stay on as Pão de Açúcar chairman

By Fabiola Gomes

SAO PAULO, April 10 BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world's largest poultry exporter, will focus on growing sales of processed foods overseas, newly elected Chairman Abilio Diniz said on Wednesday.

BRF currently sells 65 percent of its products in Brazil, so future growth will come from diversifying to Asian and African markets that are demanding more protein, said Diniz, a seasoned dealmaker who also heads the board of Brazil's largest supermarket chain Pão de Açúcar SA.

"Internationalization is good for the company and bringing in outside experience will help it grow even more," Diniz said at a press conference.

He said BRF would focus on adding value to its products rather than exporting commodities.

As part of its move abroad, BRF is evaluating the purchase of a factory in China, CEO José Antonio Fay said and a decision would be made before the end of June.

BRF shareholders elected Diniz on Tuesday. He has insisted his decision to stay on at the helm of Pão de Açúcar, a major buyer of BRF's products, is not a conflict of interest.

"I consulted many people, if there were a conflict of interest there is no way I would have come to BRF," he said on Wednesday.

Diniz held his first meeting with company executives, who are drafting a new business plan through 2020, on Wednesday and said he did not plan major structural changes. Fay will stay on as CEO until at least the end of 2014, Diniz said, when he would be eligible for retirement.

Diniz, 76, is divesting some of his stake in Pão de Açúcar in order to invest in other Brazilian companies, including Brasil Foods. His relations with France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie, which controls Pão de Açúcar, soured after Diniz attempted a failed merger with Casino rival Carrefour SA.

Diniz said he has acquired almost 3 percent of BRF's shares.

"I don't know if I will increase that stake," he said.

BRF closed up 0.55 percent on the Sao Paulo exchange on Wednesday, in line with the Bovespa index. (Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)