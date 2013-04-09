BRIEF-Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
SAO PAULO, April 9 Shareholders of BRF Brasil Foods SA elected retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as chairman on Tuesday, according to a market filing, bringing in a seasoned dealmaker who could help the world's largest poultry exporter speed up international expansion and push for higher domestic prices.
Diniz is also the chairman of Grupo Pao de Acucar SA and has faced accusations that holding both positions creates a conflict of interest because Brasil Foods is a major supplier to Pao de Acucar.
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
NEW YORK, May 31 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Wednesday announced plans to introduce flights from three U.S. cities to Rome, increasing the competition U.S. and European carriers face from low-cost rivals on transatlantic flights.