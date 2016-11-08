SAO PAULO Nov 8 BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, has hired banks to help coordinate potential outside investments in its Sadia Halal unit, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The São Paulo-based company did not disclose how many or which investment banks it has hired. BRF said in July it was considering options to accelerate growth in the unit, which caters to Middle East clients, including an initial public offering or the sale of a stake to a group of private investors. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)