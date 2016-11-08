SAO PAULO Nov 8 BRF SA, the world's largest
poultry exporter, has hired banks to help coordinate potential
outside investments in its Sadia Halal unit, according to a
securities filing on Tuesday.
The São Paulo-based company did not disclose how many or
which investment banks it has hired. BRF said in July it was
considering options to accelerate growth in the unit, which
caters to Middle East clients, including an initial public
offering or the sale of a stake to a group of private investors.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)