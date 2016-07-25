SAO PAULO, July 25 BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, is considering options to accelerate growth in a unit that caters to Middle East clients, including an initial public offering or the sale of a stake to a group of private investors.

In a Monday securities filing, BRF said the decision for the Sadia Halal unit has not been made yet, adding that the São Paulo-based company has made initial consultations with financial and legal advisors on the matter. Bloomberg News reported last week that BRF was considering to take Sadia Halal public as early as next year in a $1.5 billion deal. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)