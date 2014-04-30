April 30 Brazil's BRF said on Wednesday in a market filing it ended a joint-venture agreement with Dah Chong Hong Limited (DCH), which focuses on distribution of processed foods and meats in the Hong Kong and Macau regions.

BRF said it would take a $460,000 charge to end the joint venture but commercial relationships would continue between the two companies. Only the exclusive nature of BRF's relationship with DCH would end, it said.