BRIEF-TSMC says April sales fall 14.9 pct y/y to T$56.87 bln
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)
SAO PAULO, April 14 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, plans to focus on conquering new markets in the Middle East and Asia in the next few years, CEO Pedro Faria said at an event in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.