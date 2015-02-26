BRIEF-Trident sets final dividend at 0.30 rupees/shr
* Says approved issue of ncds worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian meats processor BRF SA posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 991 million reais ($341.7 million) on Thursday, beating estimates for 807.2 million reais in a Reuters poll.
A year earlier BRF, also the world's largest chicken exporter, posted a profit of 208 million reais.
($1 = 2.9 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Says approved issue of ncds worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 09 (Fitch) CDL Hospitality Trust's (CDLHT, BBB-/Stable) acquisition of The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, UK, will help to increase the geographic diversification of its cash flows, Fitch Ratings says. The debt-funded acquisition is neutral for CDLHT's ratings, because its financial profile will remain comfortably within the rating parameters. The acquisition is earnings accretive, but will slightly reduce the proportion of r