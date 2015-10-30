SAO PAULO Oct 29 Brazil's BRF SA,
the world's largest chicken exporter, on Thursday posted a
higher-than-expected profit due to strong performances overseas
and gains from a weaker real despite the sluggish Brazilian
economy.
BRF, also a processed foods maker, posted third-quarter net
income of 877 mln reais ($228 million), above the 805 million
reais expected by analysts and the year-earlier 624 million
reais.
Analysts said the domestic protein market had been more
resilient than other sectors as Brazil's economy plunged into
its worst recession in 25 years.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization were 1.52 billion reais, also slightly above the
1.22 billion reais forecast by a Reuters poll.
Chief Executive Pedro Faria said in a statement that
international expansion had driven profit and highlighted the
company's acquisitions in Qatar and Argentina during the
quarter.
BRF said in a separate securities filing its board had
approved a share buyback of up to 15 million ordinary shares.
($1 = 3.85 reais)
