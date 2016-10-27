SAO PAULO Oct 27 BRF SA, the world's largest
poultry exporter, missed third-quarter profit estimates by a
large margin after costs rose at a faster pace than revenue.
Net income at the São Paulo-based company tumbled 97 percent
in the last quarter to 18 million reais ($5.7 million) from the
same quarter a year ago, according to a securities filing on
Thursday. The number missed the consensus profit estimate of
173.6 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
BRF continued to struggle from soaring corn
prices during the quarter, reflected by a 16 percent jump in the
cost of goods sold that was slightly below analysts' estimates.
Net revenue rose 2.7 percent to 8.508 billion reais, below the
consensus of 8.852 billion reais.
Management plans to discuss third-quarter results at a
conference call early on Friday.
A drought affecting Brazil's main winter corn crop earlier
in 2016 slashed grain output. Record exports of the main animal
feed ingredient over the past year and slack demand for meats in
Brazil's severe economic downturn have also complicated business
for the sector.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization slumped 32 percent to 886 million reais from the
from the same quarter a year ago, the filing said. Analysts had
forecast an average 1.063 billion reais for the third quarter.
Protein producers across Brazil trimmed 15 percent of their
output capacity in recent months in response to the high feed
costs that they have been unable to pass on to consumers, who
are struggling with the country's worst recession in eight
decades.
($1 = 3.1658 reais)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Ana Mano and Peter Cooney)