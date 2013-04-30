* Lower corn prices, cost savings to help results
* Shares up 2.6 pct after earnings beat expectations
By Fabiola Gomes
SAO PAULO, April 30 BRF Brasil Foods SA
, the world's largest poultry exporter, does not plan
to raise prices for fear of losing domestic market share and is
counting on lower feed costs and other savings to secure
profits, executives said on Tuesday.
BRF, like many companies in the animal proteins sector,
struggled with rising costs in grains used to make animal feed
throughout 2012 and responded by raising prices.
But now the company is worried that higher prices could make
it less competitive in the domestic market, Chief Executive José
Antonio Fay said at a conference in Sao Paulo to discuss
first-quarter results.
"Today, raising prices would not be our choice. We will use
other levers to secure results instead," he said.
Falling corn prices are helping BRF's margins and should be
reflected in the company's second-quarter earnings, Chief
Financial Officer Leopoldo Saboya said.
Also, integrating BRF's Sadia and Perdigao units will
generate cost savings of 1 billion reais ($500 million) this
year, Saboya said.
BRF shares were up 2.6 percent, a day after the company
reported first-quarter earnings that nearly doubled from a year
earlier and were higher than a Thomson Reuters poll had
expected, thanks to lower feed costs and higher sales.
Fay said an increase in plants that were approved to export
to Russia, a top buyer of Brazilian meat products, helped boost
sales in the first quarter, while sales volumes to the Middle
East held steady and revenue increased due to higher prices.
The results posted on Monday were the first since BRF
shareholders elected retail tycoon Abilio Diniz as chairman on
April 9, bringing in a seasoned dealmaker who could help speed
up international expansion.
Fay said BRF was in the process of rewriting its strategic
plan and that the arrival of Diniz, who is also the chairman of
retailer Pão de Açúcar, would "help a lot."