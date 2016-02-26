SAO PAULO Feb 25 Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, on Thursday posted a profit of 1.415 billion reais ($357 million), surpassing forecasts for 866 million reais in a Reuters poll due to better-than-expected sales abroad.

Net income for BRF, also a processed foods maker, rose 42.8 percent from 991 million reais in the same period a year earlier and also ahead of third-quarter results of 877 million reais.

Analysts had predicted lower domestic prices combined with rising costs would hurt performance. BRF said higher domestic costs due to a weaker local currency and the decision to postpone a price increase until 2016 had kept margins in Brazil under pressure.

But overall, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 1.885 billion reais, compared to 1.62 billion forecast by the Reuters survey of six analysts.

In 2016, BRF said it planned to start exporting to Mexico and would continue to make investments in Asia. The company expects to increase exports to Malaysia and China in 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded BRF's debt to Ba1 and BRF's board approved a dividend payment of 0.121749293 per outstanding share for 2015.

($1 = 3.96 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Pullin)