SAO PAULO, April 29 Brazilian food processor BRF SA cannot recall a scenario more difficult than the first quarter of 2016, Chairman Abilio Diniz said on Friday, citing rising corn prices, high chicken output and Brazil's economic crisis.

Chief Executive Pedro Faria said on a conference call he expected the challenging outlook to continue through mid-year, but that the company, also the world's largest poultry exporter, still planned to maintain investments of 2 billion reais ($571 million) in 2016.

