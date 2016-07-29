MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazil food processor and chicken exporter BRF SA believes the worst is behind it in terms of a local corn shortage and a high-output poultry cycle but does not rule out more price increases, executives said on a conference call on Friday.
CFO Jose Alexandre Borges said local corn prices have fallen 20 percent since their May peak, allowing the company to increase stocks. BRF plans to launch a new line of ready-made meals with British chef Jamie Oliver in the third quarter. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP