JAKARTA May 11 Indonesia's PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk (BRI Agro) plans to raise 558.8 billion rupiah ($42.6 million) in a rights issue, it said in a statement published in Investor Daily newspaper on Monday.

The lender, which is majority controlled by PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk, will sell 5.59 billion shares at 100 rupiah each. It will seek sharesholder approval for the plan on June 18. ($1 = 13,120.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)