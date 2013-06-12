NEW YORK, June 12 A managing partner at
broker-dealer Direct Access Partners has been arrested on
charges he participated in a scheme to pay bribes to a
Venezuelan bank official, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Ernesto Lujan, 50, was accused of conspiracy to pay bribes
to Maria De Los Angeles Gonzalez De Hernandez, a senior official
at Venezuela's state economic development bank.
The alleged scheme generated more than $60 million in fees
for Direct Access Partners through business directed by
Gonzalez, who the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said received
more than $5 million in kickback payments.
The charges follow ones announced in May against Gonzalez
and two other employees of Direct Access Partners.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which brought
its own lawsuit at that time, said on Wednesday it had expanded
its complaint to add charges against Lujan, who it was the
former head of the Miami office of Direct Access Partners.