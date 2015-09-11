(recasts with confirmation of Bricorama approach)
PARIS, Sept 11 French Do-It-Yourself chain
Bricorama said it had made an approach to take over
French rival Mr Bricolage with a 15 euros per share
offer, valuing the company at around 155 million euros ($175
million).
The move announced on Friday comes six months after
Kingfisher, Europe's largest home-improvement retailer,
ditched a planned purchase of Mr Bricolage amid concerns over
the number of store closures that would have been required to
clear antitrust hurdles.
Bricorama said in a statement that on Sept 1 it had
approached ANPF, which holds 41.9 percent of Mr Bricolage, and
the founding Tabur family, which holds 26.2 percent of it, to
combine the two groups and create a key player on the French DIY
market.
It added that it got no feedback from the rival yet.
Bricorama's 15 euros per share offer matches the 15 euros
Kingfisher had offered ANPF and the Tabur family to buy their
holdings.
By 1125 GMT Mr Bricolage shares were up 12 percent at 14
euros.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)