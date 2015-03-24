LONDON, March 24 Kingfisher's 275 million euro ($302 million) takeover of do-it-yourself retailer Mr Bricolage was thrown into doubt on Tuesday, after it emerged board members and a major shareholder of its smaller French rival had reservations about the deal.

Kingfisher, Europe's No.1 home improvement retailer with chains such as B&Q in Britain and Castorama in France, said in a statement it had yet to receive clarification of the positions of the majority of the board of Mr Bricolage and the ANPF, a group of franchisees which is a major investor in the company.

"The implications for the transaction are currently uncertain. Kingfisher will update investors in due course," the company said. Shares in Mr Bricolage were suspended in Paris on Monday at the request of the company pending a statement.

Kingfisher said the Tabur family, another major shareholder in the French business and signatory to the agreement, remained committed to the deal, which was announced in April last year and is designed to beef up Kingfisher's position in France, its most profitable market.

Kingfisher entered exclusive negotiations with Mr Bricolage's two main shareholders to buy their shareholding for 15 euros a share subject to anti-trust clearance, before subsequently making a mandatory offer to buy Mr Bricolage shares held by minority shareholders.

Shares in Kingfisher were down 2 percent to 364.9 pence at 0812 GMT. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)