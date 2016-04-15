MOSCOW, April 15 The board of the New
Development Bank (NDB) established by the BRICS group of
emerging nations has approved the issuance of five-year bonds in
Chinese yuan, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted
on Friday as saying.
"The bank will raise funds on the Chinese market and once it
receives a rating from international rating agencies it will
also tap international markets," Interfax news agency quoted
Siluanov as saying.
The BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -
officially grouped together in 2009 to press for a bigger say in
the global financial order.
The NDB started work last year as part of that effort to
challenge the West's grip on the global financial system.
The bank, which aims to fund infrastructure projects in the
emerging world, already has $1 billion in capital after initial
payments of its founding members and its board could approve its
first batch of loans already this year, Siluanov said.
The bank received an 'AAA' institutional rating from
domestic credit rating agencies and has appointed Bank of China
and China Development Bank as rating advisers.
