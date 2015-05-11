BRIEF-India's competition regulator approves HP Inc's acquisition of Samsung's printer business
* Approves acquisition of printer business of Samsung by HP Inc Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI May 11 India has appointed private banker K.V. Kamath as the head of the new development bank of the group of BRICS countries, two government sources privy to the decision told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter consol net profit 26 million rupees versus profit 20.5 million rupees year ago