US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
NEW DELHI, March 29 The BRICS group of emerging market nations must increase transactions in local currencies between them, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday during a summit of the grouping in New Delhi.
Earlier the chairman of Russia's largest state development bank said Moscow and Delhi would switch to trading in domestic currencies in three years.
Medvedev also said the global financial system did not yet reflect the new role that the BRICS - Brazil, Russia. India, China and South Africa - and other states with developing markets are playing.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: