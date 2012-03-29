NEW DELHI, March 29 The BRICS group of emerging market nations must increase transactions in local currencies between them, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday during a summit of the grouping in New Delhi.

Earlier the chairman of Russia's largest state development bank said Moscow and Delhi would switch to trading in domestic currencies in three years.

Medvedev also said the global financial system did not yet reflect the new role that the BRICS - Brazil, Russia. India, China and South Africa - and other states with developing markets are playing.