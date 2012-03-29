Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shakes hands with her Indian counterpart Pratibha Patil (L) at the presidential palace in New Delhi March 28, 2012. Rousseff is scheduled to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in India on March 29. REUTERS/Presidential Palace/Handout

NEW DELHI Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff blamed the developed world for hindering other nations with "unjust" monetary policies, while addressing the BRICS group conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

Brazil has accused rich countries of causing a "monetary tsunami" by engaging in expansionist policies such as low interest rates and bond-buying programs.

The policies are designed to stimulate the troubled U.S. and European economies, but have also unleashed a wave of global liquidity that has poured into emerging markets like Brazil, driving up their currencies and making their economies less competitive abroad.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya)