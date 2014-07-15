BRIEF-Yango Group's unit wins land auction for 614 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 614.0 million yuan ($89.18 million)
BRASILIA, July 15 India will hold the presidency of the new BRICS development bank for five years, a senior official involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday.
The source added Brazil is expected to be the second country to hold the bank's presidency, according to a preliminary agreement between the members of the group which also includes China, Russia and South Africa. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Walter Brandimarte and Meredith Mazzilli)
* Says unit wins land auction for 614.0 million yuan ($89.18 million)
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.