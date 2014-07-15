Australian govt "encouraged" by steps to avert gas crunch, but says more to be done
* Govt still concerned about supply to households, businesses
FORTALEZA, Brazil July 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday proposed setting up a BRICS energy association, which would include a fuel reserve, to increase the energy security of emerging nations.
"We suggest to set up an energy association of the BRICS. Under its roof, one could set up a reserve fuel bank and an institute for energy safety," he told the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa after they announced the creation of a bank and a reserve currency pool each worth $100 billion.
"These steps would help strengthen the energy safety of our nations," he said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Diane Craft)
LONDON, April 19 Britain should continue to participate in the European Union's energy market when it leaves the 28-nation bloc, energy minister Greg Clark told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.