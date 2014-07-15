FORTALEZA, Brazil, July 15 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the BRICS bloc stood against one-sided economic and political measures by third countries, but that the emerging nations were not seeking confrontation with the West.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Lavrov said the BRICS were opting for a common approach to resolve global issues.

"The summit has confirmed that by speaking against one-sided steps in global politics and economy, BRICS members are not seeking confrontation, but are offering to work out collective approaches to resolve all (global) issues," he told reporters at a BRICS summit.

The United States has imposed sanctions against Russia including asset freezes and visa bans against officials and businessmen thought to be close to President Vladimir Putin in response to the annexation of Crimea. The summit was largely seen as an opportunity for Putin to boost his geopolitical sway amid isolation from the West over the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)