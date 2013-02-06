OSLO Feb 6 An oil discovery made by German oil firm
Wintershall contains more oil than expected, a partner
in the field said on Wednesday.
The Asha Noor field was thought to contain between 25 and 35
million barrels of oil when preliminary drilling results were
announced in January.
Further mappping of the area conducted by Wintershall
suggested that the resources buried under the seabed were now
even bigger, Bridge Energy, a partner in the field,
said on Wednesday.
"Bridge now estimates the size of the Asha discovery to be
between approximately 30 and 100 mmboe of recoverable
resources," the firm said in a statement.
The partners in the Asha/Noor discovery are operator
Wintershall, a subsidiary of German chemical group BASF
, which has a 40-percent stake, Bridge Energy (20
percent), E.On (20 percent) and VNG (20
percent).
