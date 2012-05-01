* Q1 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.76

May 1 For-profit education provider Bridgepoint Education Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations, as fewer students signed up for its programs.

The company, which runs the Ashford University and University of the Rockies, said new enrollment fell about 12 percent to 24,275 students.

Bridgepoint Education said total cost and expenses went up 38 percent as it changed admission policies and spent more money on marketing to arrest sliding enrollment.

For-profit education companies have faced declining enrollment as they tightened admission standards to comply with the U.S. Department of Education's new rules, which were enforced after students from these colleges were found with high debt and low job prospects.

Bridgepoint Education's net income fell to $33 million, or 59 cents per share, for the first quarter from $53.9 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 71 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $250.4 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 76 cents per share on revenue of $252.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

San Diego-based Bridgepoint shares closed $21.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen 8 percent since it forecast disappointing earnings for 2012 in March.