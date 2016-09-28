By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Private equity investor
Bridgepoint is stepping up preparations to list France's second
largest independent private hospital group Medipole on the stock
exchange by year-end in a deal potentially valuing the company
at 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), people close to the matter
said.
The investor - which is working with Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale on the
initial public offering - has invited analysts to listen to
Medipole presentations in the second week of October, one of the
people said.
The company is likely to announce its intention to float on
Euronext by late October with a view to listing less than 50
percent of the shares four weeks later, the people said.
Bridgepoint, Medipole and the banks declined to comment or
were not immediately available for comment.
